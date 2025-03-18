Consider Plea On Disclosing Booth-wise Voter Turnout Data: SC to ECI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine the request made for releasing the booth wise voter turnout data and Form 17 C relating to the number of votes cast in a booth.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan. The bench noted the ECI's submission that it was willing to deliberate over the demand for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website. The bench granted liberty to petitioners NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms, Mahua Moitra, and others to approach the poll body in this regard. The PILs sought a direction to the poll panel to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

During the hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the ECI, contended that there is a new chief election commissioner and the petitioners’ may meet him with their representations.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGOs, vehemently argued that there have been discrepancies between the number of votes as per the EVM counts and actual voters’ turnout. Bhushan stressed the citizens’ are not entitled to know this basic data.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for one of the petitioners’, contended that the poll panel was required to explain the discrepancy in the final list.

Singh said petitioners’ representation would be considered. "Here is a new chief election commissioner now. The petitioners can meet him and it may be addressed,” said Singh.

The bench observed that the contention raised by the petitioners’ was a larger issue, though the candidates do get information.

After hearing submissions, the bench asked the petitioners’ to approach the poll body with their representation.

The CJI then said, "In the meanwhile, the counsel for Election Commission states that the petitioners (the NGO and the MP) may file a representation with the Election Commission and the EC will give them a hearing and inform them in advance. Let the representation be made in 10 days." The apex court has scheduled the hearing on the matter in the last week of July.

In May, last year, the ECI, in an affidavit, had told the Supreme Court that a wholesome disclosure of Form 17C (record of votes polled) is amenable to mischief and vitiation of entire electoral space and stressed that indiscriminate disclosure, public posting on the website increases the possibility of images being morphed, which can create widespread public discomfort and mistrust in the entire electoral processes.

The affidavit, filed by the director (law) ECI, said that in any electoral contest, the margin of victory may be very close and, in such cases, disclosure of Form 17C in public domain may cause confusion in the minds of the voters with regard to the total votes polled as the latter figure would include the number of votes polled as per Form 17C as well as the votes received through postal ballots.

“However, such difference may not be easily understood by the voters and may be used by persons with motivated interests to cast aspersion on the whole electoral process”, said the affidavit. It further added that if the relief sought by the petitioner is allowed, it will cause chaos in the election machinery, which is already in motion amid the ongoing general election.