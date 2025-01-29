ETV Bharat / bharat

Consider Jyoti Surekha for Khel Ratna: Andhra Pradesh High Court to Centre

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that Vennam Jyoti Surekha, a celebrated international archer, was unfairly overlooked for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, despite securing more medals and higher points than those selected for the honour.

The court directed the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the selection committee to reconsider Surekha for the prestigious award.

Court's Verdict on Selection Process

Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu ruled that Surekha had the highest points (148.74) among all applicants, far exceeding the 58.5 points of Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty, who were selected for the award. However, no valid reason was given for her exclusion. The court noted that the selection committee acted against the National Sports Code and violated the guidelines by exercising its own discretion in picking winners from certain sports.

Orders to the Centre

The High Court directed the Centre to: