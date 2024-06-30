'Consider Him My True Comrade': PM Modi Hails Ex-VP Venkaiah Naidu In His Virtual Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, as his true comrade, tested in the fire of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975.

PM Modi also noted that Naidu, who was imprisoned for about 17 months during that time, was among those who fought against the Emergency.

Addressing a virtual event after releasing three books on the life and journey of the former Vice President, PM Modi said, "It has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed by Congress, tarnishing the prestige of the Constitution. Venkaiah ji was among those who fought against the Emergency, and at that time, Venkaiah ji was in jail for about 17 months. I consider him my true comrade who was tested in the fire of the Emergency."

"Power is not a means of happiness but a means of service and the accomplishment of resolutions. Venkaiah ji proved this even when he got the opportunity to join Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's government," PM Modi added. PM Modi further said that Naidu was the only minister in India who worked for rural development during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Venkaiah ji knew that he would probably get any ministry he wished for, but he went ahead and said that it would be good if he was given the Rural Development Ministry," PM Modi said. In his virtual address, PM Modi emphasized that Naidu wanted to serve the poor and farmers.

"Naidu ji wanted to serve the villagers, poor, and farmers. He was the only minister in India who worked for rural development during the time of Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji and later worked with us as a senior colleague in the cabinet as the Urban Development Minister,\" PM Modi said.

The books released by the Prime Minister include the biography of the former Vice President titled 'Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service,' authored by S. Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition. Another book is 'Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of M. Venkaiah Naidu as the 13th Vice-President of India,' a photo chronicle compiled by I.V. Subba Rao, former Secretary to the Vice President of India.

The third book is a pictorial biography in Telugu titled 'Mahaneta - Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu,' authored by Sanjay Kishore.