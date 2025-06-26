Consequences Of Substance Abuse Not Confined To Individuals: Union Minister BL Verma

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, BL Verma on Thursday said the repercussions of substance use are not confined to any individual as they ripple outward, affecting the society.

Speaking at a programme, organized to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, here, the Minister said, "Repercussions of substance use are not confined to the individual and his family. They ripple outward, affecting communities and contributing to broad societal changes and social stigma."

Lauding the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) scheme of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, he explained how Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) has helped in reducing the demand of drugs. He also hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said the message - ‘Say No to Drugs and Say Yes to Life’ would play a seminal role.

Verma also administered the pledge for a drug-free India during the programme. During the event, a nukkad natak and pantomime performance enlightened the audience on how substance use disorder is an issue which is adversely affecting the social fabric of the country.

The performances highlighted that dependence to any substance not only affects the individual’s health but also disrupts their families and the whole society. Regular consumption of various psychoactive substances leads to dependence of the individual. Some substance compounds may lead to neuro-psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular diseases, as well as accidents, suicides and violence. Substance use and dependence needs to be viewed as a psycho-social-medical problem.

Prizes and certificates were awarded to the winners of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan painting and comic competitions held on the MyGov platform. The programme witnessed participation of approximately 700 stakeholders, including Ministry officials, representatives of Central Ministries, spiritual organizations, academic institutions, NGOs/ Voluntary Organizations, Corporations of the Department, youth volunteers, among others.