Conquering Blindness: Kullu's Chomjin Angmo Becomes First Visually Impaired Woman To Scale Mt Everest

Kinnaur: Chomjin Angmo (29), from a nondescript village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, has become the world's first visually impaired woman to scale Mount Everest.

She placed a tricolour on the summit on May 19 along with Dandu Sherpa and Gurung Maila. Her expedition was sponsored by the Union Bank of India (UBI), to which she paid her obeisance.

Angmo lost her vision at eight, when she was a student of Class III. However, the impairment failed to stop her from pacing forward in life and fulfilling all her dreams. She took admission in the Mahabodhi School in Leh to learn the art of mountaineering, which turned out to be a paradigm shift in her life.

"My dream was to conquer Mount Everest one day. I never let blindness come in the way of pursuing my dream and achieved this feat with hard work and dedication," Angmo said.

Congratulating her for the achievement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared an of her on social media platform X, with the caption, "Chonjin Angmo ji, a resident of Chango village in Kinnaur district, has made the name of Himachal Pradesh proud in the entire country and the entire world by hoisting the victory flag on the peak of Mount Everest. With his immense courage and unwavering determination, the visually impaired Chonjin Angmo has shown the world that those who try never lose. His success will inspire the youth to remain steadfast on the path of their duty. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chonjin Angmo ji and his family for this unforgettable success."

Angmo is an employee of UBI, which has also posted a picture on its social media page praising her achievement.

"Chhonzin Angmo, a 29-year-old employee of our organization, has become the first visually impaired woman to summit Mount Everest—an achievement that marks a historic milestone! Angmo lost her eyesight at the age of 8, but never lost sight of her dreams. With unwavering grit and determination, she scaled formidable peaks like Siachen Kumar Post (15,632 ft) and an unnamed summit in Ladakh (19,717 ft) — all before taking on the world’s highest mountain. Her achievement is not just a personal milestone — it is a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions. From receiving the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2024 to standing tall on Everest, her journey reflects true resilience, courage, and the spirit of inclusivity. Her story reminds us all: no obstacle is too big when dreams are backed by determination. Union Bank of India is proud to support her expedition to reach the pinnacles of glory. Your Dreams Are Never Yours Alone," it shared on X.

Chomjin Angmo receives an award from President Droupadi Murmu. (ETV Bharat)

According to Angmo's Facebook profile, she pursued a master's in History from Delhi University. She has also been awarded the CavinKare ABILITY Award in 2024, and was honoured by the President of India for the empowerment of the disabled.