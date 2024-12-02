ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong's Waqf Policy Meant To Appease Minority, Undermine Secularism: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Amid the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress for its handling of Waqf-related policies, accusing it of promoting appeasement politics and undermining the Constitution’s secular fabrics. Among the 16 bills listed for discussion is the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks significant changes in the management of Waqf properties.

"The Congress has destroyed the Constitution’s secular values in its hunger for power, setting up systems like the Waqf Board solely for appeasement," he said.

Modi accused Congress of enacting Waqf-related laws solely for appeasement, disregarding Supreme Court directives and constitutional principles. Speaking about the 2014 decision by the outgoing Congress-led government to transfer properties to the Waqf Board, he said, "People of Delhi would be shocked to know that several properties were handed over to the Waqf Board in 2014. This was done purely to increase their vote bank. Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution has no place for such appeasement". He alleged that Congress destroyed secular values for its political gain.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former union minister and Congress leader Dr K Rehman Khan rebutted Modi’s allegations, calling them baseless rumours. He clarified that the issue of Waqf properties dates back nearly three decades and involves properties that originally belonged to Waqf, including mosques, dargahs, and imambaras — a shrine built by Shia Muslims for mourning congregations.

"The properties in question have belonged to Waqf for decades. The decision to hand them back to the Waqf Board was based on legal and historical grounds, not appeasement politics," he said.