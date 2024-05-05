Congress's Radhika Khera Resigns Citing Insult by Party Leaders for Visiting Ram Mandir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Two days ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha scheduled on May 7, Congress leader and spokesperson Radhika Khera resigned on May 5 from the grand old party days after a video went viral in which she alleged that she was 'insulted' by the party leadership.

In her resignation letter sent to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera said that she was badly criticised from within the party because she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to get a glance of Ram Lalla idol. "For every Hindu, Lord Ram holds a special place but some people oppose it...In the party to which I gave more than 22 years of my life, I faced similar resistance as I could not stop myself from getting a darshan of Lord Ram," Radhika Khera wrote.

She has spoken about not getting justice in the Congress party. Immediately after resigning, Radhika Kheda also changed her profile photo on the social media platform. Now her profile photo has a photo of hers taken in front of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

I had to face opposition because I visited Ram temple : After resigning, Radhika Kheda tweeted on social media that "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Ayodhya Dham are very sacred places for all of us. I could not stop myself from going there. But I did not think that I would have to face so much opposition in the Chhattisgarh State Congress office, but I kept shouting at everyone. I did not get justice, now I have faith in Lord Ram and depend on him only."

AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera was seen in a video a few days ago announcing her resignation from the party over "insults" that she received. After the video went viral, sources said that she got into a fight with a senior party office holder. Using the video as leverage, the BJP charged that the Congress was demeaning to women politicians. Khera did not go into further detail about her dissatisfaction at the time, nor did she negate the authenticity of the video. However, she made a number of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) that made it clear that she was unhappy with the party.

"Shri Ayodhya Dham, the birthplace of Ram Lalla, is a very sacred place for all of us and I could not stop myself from going there. But I had never thought in my life that I would have to face so much opposition for visiting there," she added. In the viral video, Khera was heard saying that what she faced had not taken place in 40 years. "I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party,” she alleged.

Dispute with Sushil Anand Shukla: A few days ago there was a fierce dispute between Radhika Khera and State President of Congress Media Department Sushil Anand Shukla over some issue. Since then this matter kept gaining momentum. A video also surfaced on social media regarding the matter, in which Radhika Khera was crying and telling someone that she had been insulted in the Congress Bhawan and that she would resign from the party.

Deepak Baij had talked to both the leaders: This matter reached Delhi, later Pawan Khera investigated the matter and ruled for appropriate action. PCC Chief Deepak Baij had talked to both the leaders in this entire case. Baij held separate discussions with Radhika Khera and Sushil Anand Shukla and prepared a report and sent it to the party high command. Even before any decision could be taken on this report, Radhika Khera resigned from the primary membership of Congress.