Cong's Youth Wing Chief Put In Detention Ahead Of Protest Over Party Worker's Death: Assam Police

Guwahati: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib was put in "preventive detention" by the Assam Police since Friday morning ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days ago, a top official said. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said that Chib is being held in the hotel where he has been staying.

"The youth Congress had planned a 'Dispur gherao' programme and Chib has been here to participate in the event. But we cannot allow such a gherao programme. He has been put in preventive detention and explained that he cannot leave the hotel," Barah told PTI. Congress activist Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme on Wednesday against a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group.

The opposition party in Assam announced intensified protest programmes across the state, including the 'Dispur gherao' in the capital. Chib had visited the family of Islam along with other party leaders on Thursday.

Read More