ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong's Youth Wing Chief Put In Detention Ahead Of Protest Over Party Worker's Death: Assam Police

Congress activist Mridul Islam died during 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme on Wednesday against host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah during the party's 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest, as part of its nationwide demonstration over several issues including indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani by a US court in a bribery case and the Manipur issue, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah during the party's 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest, as part of its nationwide demonstration over several issues including indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani by a US court in a bribery case and the Manipur issue, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Guwahati: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib was put in "preventive detention" by the Assam Police since Friday morning ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days ago, a top official said. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said that Chib is being held in the hotel where he has been staying.

"The youth Congress had planned a 'Dispur gherao' programme and Chib has been here to participate in the event. But we cannot allow such a gherao programme. He has been put in preventive detention and explained that he cannot leave the hotel," Barah told PTI. Congress activist Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme on Wednesday against a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group.

The opposition party in Assam announced intensified protest programmes across the state, including the 'Dispur gherao' in the capital. Chib had visited the family of Islam along with other party leaders on Thursday.

Read More

  1. Parliament Scuffle: Congress Files Police Complaint Alleging Misbehaviour With Kharge
  2. A Day After Congress Worker's Death During Protests In Guwahati, CM Orders Inquiry, Bans Demos Near Raj Bhavan

Guwahati: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib was put in "preventive detention" by the Assam Police since Friday morning ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days ago, a top official said. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said that Chib is being held in the hotel where he has been staying.

"The youth Congress had planned a 'Dispur gherao' programme and Chib has been here to participate in the event. But we cannot allow such a gherao programme. He has been put in preventive detention and explained that he cannot leave the hotel," Barah told PTI. Congress activist Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme on Wednesday against a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group.

The opposition party in Assam announced intensified protest programmes across the state, including the 'Dispur gherao' in the capital. Chib had visited the family of Islam along with other party leaders on Thursday.

Read More

  1. Parliament Scuffle: Congress Files Police Complaint Alleging Misbehaviour With Kharge
  2. A Day After Congress Worker's Death During Protests In Guwahati, CM Orders Inquiry, Bans Demos Near Raj Bhavan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN YOUTH CONGRESSMANIPURRAJ BHAWAN CHALOASSAM POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.