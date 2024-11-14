ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Worried As Priyanka Gandhi’s Poll Debut Marred By Lower Voter Turnout In Wayanad

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interact with workers at an adventure park, in Wayanad district. ( PTI )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her poll debut, recorded a voter turnout of 64.72 per cent during the by-election held on Wednesday. This marked the lowest polling percentage in the constituency since its establishment in 2009.

The first general election was held in 2009 after the formation of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with a voter turnout of 74.14 per cent. Later, in 2014, the polling was 73.25 per cent.

The by-election was held after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s brother, vacated the seat in Kerala while retaining his seat in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Wayanad experienced a polling figure of 72.92 per cent in the recently held general election, compared to 80.33 per cent in 2019, when Rahul contested this seat for the first time and the constituency gained national attention.

Later, Priyanka contested in the constituency, this time as a United Democratic Front (Kerala) candidate, to bring her to Parliament. Senior leaders of the UDF and national leaders of the Congress lead the campaign in Wayanad. But no result of this could be seen in the polling percentage.

Even though Congress General Secretary Priyanka contested, the polling in the Wayanad by-election held on Wednesday saw a steep decline, and 64.72 per cent of polling was recorded. There is a decrease of 8.85 per cent compared to the last general election.

In the last general election, out of 14,64,472 votes, 10,74,623 votes reached the booth. This time only 9,52,543 votes were polled out of a total of 14,71,742 votes. After counting postal votes and home votes, there will be a small increase, but there will not be a significant increase in voter turnout.

Reasons For Reduced Polling Percentage

Several Congress leaders wishing anonymity said that reluctance in voters contributed to the decline in the turnout. “The belief that the UDF would win even if they did not vote, and the disappointment over many unfulfilled promises led to lower voter turnout,” said a senior leader