CWC Meeting In Karnataka: Major Changes In Congress Leadership On The Cards, Gehlot Likely To Get New Role

Belagavi: The two-day 'historic' Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting kickstarted in Karnataka’s Belagavi under the banner of 'Nav Satyagraha', to discuss party’s strategy and leadership structure. The meeting is likely to discuss pressing issues of Congress, pertaining to major programme slated for 2025, apart from change in position of party’s national office bearers, state presidents and in-charges.

Cong Planning Leadership Overhaul?

As per the buzz in political corridors, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged as a leading contender for the role of new national general secretary of Congress. This is being looked as a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its foothold in the Hindi-belt. The current General Secretary (Organization), KC Venugopal, is likely to return to Kerala as state president, paving the way for Ashok Gehlot, who has been an experienced campaigner in both state and central politics. Other names in contention to take over the critical organisational post, include former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Central minister Ajay Maken, and Maharashtra’s Mukul Wasnik. Reports suggest that the party may also announce changes in roles of national office-bearers, and about a dozen state presidents and state in-charges.

The last time Congress had held its national convention in Karnataka was on December 26, 1924, in which Mahatma Gandhi was chosen as the party's national president. The Congress is commemorating this historic event with a two-day celebration in Belagavi, which will culminate in a rally on Friday with the slogan ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution’.

Rajasthan’s Political Bigwigs Join CWC Meet

Six prominent Congress leaders from Rajasthan, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasra, are attending the CWC meeting. Rajasthan Congress leaders have also been tasked with responsibilities to manage the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. A total of 35 leaders from the state, including MPs, MLAs, and senior office-bearers, have been assigned responsibilities to oversee different constituencies in Delhi. Sri Ganganagar MP Kuldeep Indora (Bijwasan), Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav (Kasturba Nagar), and MLA Ashok Chandna (Kasturba Nagar) have been involved in Delhi’s election strategy. Other prominent leaders such as Rajendra Mood, Archana Sharma, and Pramod Jain Bhaya have also been allocated key constituencies.