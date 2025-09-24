ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Problems At International Level Are Result Of 'Diplomatic Failure' Of PM Modi': Congress Chief Kharge At CWC Meeting

Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on Wednesday, saying that the issues India is facing on the international level are a result of diplomatic failures.

"We are meeting when India is going through a very challenging period at both international, national levels", Kharge said at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna. Kharge launched a direct attack on the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit instead of addressing issues related to revelations from various states.