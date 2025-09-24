ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Problems At International Level Are Result Of 'Diplomatic Failure' Of PM Modi': Congress Chief Kharge At CWC Meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Narendra Modi and his government at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Patna: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on Wednesday, saying that the issues India is facing on the international level are a result of diplomatic failures.

"We are meeting when India is going through a very challenging period at both international, national levels", Kharge said at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna. Kharge launched a direct attack on the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit instead of addressing issues related to revelations from various states.

He said, "Serious questions are being raised about the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission. Instead of addressing concerns related to revelations from various states, the EC is demanding affidavits from us." Congress President claimed that the country is grappling with many problems like unemployment, social polarisation, and weakening of constitutional institutions.

