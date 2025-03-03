ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Worker's Murder: Haryana Police Forms SIT; Family Refuses To Cremate Body

(Left) Police at the spot where Congress worker Himani Narwal's body was found at Rohtak, Haryana. (Right) Himani with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: A day after the body of Congress worker Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak, the Haryana Police on Sunday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Meanwhile, the family of Narwal refused to cremate her body until her killers are arrested. They also alleged that some leaders in the Congress party envied her political rise quickly. An SIT has been set up and four teams of Rohtak police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said.

Narwal, who was in her late 20s, lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak. Her body, which was found in a suitcase in Rohtak district on Saturday, bore some injury marks, police said. Postmortem of the body was conducted by a board of doctors in Rohtak, the official said.

Haryana Congress leaders described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker, who also took part in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier. They said she was pursuing law degree and had been associated with the party for the last nearly a decade.

Narwal's family said they will not cremate her till killers are arrested. Her mother Savita, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak, alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span. "It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise or it could be anyone else," the mother, who was accompanied by her son Jatin, said.

Latching on to her comment, Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij said the allegations levelled by Narwal's mother are "serious". "To move ahead, push others behind, this is Congress' old culture," Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about the murder.

He also said police are conducting a thorough probe in the murder case. Savita said her daughter used to work for the party till late hours and had dedicated her life for it. "Last time, I talked to her on February 27. She had said she will be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off," her mother, who reached Rohtak from Delhi, said.

"Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she said. She also said her elder son was murdered many years ago and lamented "even then I did not get justice". Narwal's brother Jatin said the family was informed about the murder on Saturday afternoon.