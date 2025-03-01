Congress Worker Himani Narwal Found Dead In Suitcase Near Rohtak; SIT Probe Demanded

Rohtak: A wave of shock spread after the body of Congress worker Himani Narwal was found inside a suitcase near Sampla, Rohtak, Haryana on Friday. She had been seen with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case.

Body Found in Suitcase Near Sampla Flyover

The body of the young woman found near Sampla town in Rohtak district has been identified as Himani Narwal, an active Congress worker. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has urged the police to form a special SIT to investigate the murder and arrest the perpetrator at the earliest. Narwal was a dedicated Congress worker who actively participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and played a key role in election campaigns for former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda.

Gruesome Discovery Sparks Panic

The body of a young woman with mehendi on her hands was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Sampla flyover on Friday morning, causing panic in the area. Initially, the identity of the deceased was unknown, and her body was kept at Rohtak PGI for post-mortem and identification. However, the body was later identified as Himani Narwal, a fact confirmed by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Speaking to journalists, Batra stated that Narwal played a significant role in Congress election campaigns, including Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Demand for SIT Investigation

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has strongly demanded that the murder be investigated by an SIT immediately. He criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana, stating that the government must instil fear among criminals to prevent such heinous crimes.

It is noteworthy that Himani Narwal had posted a video on social media just a day before her death, where she was seen attending a wedding ceremony. Shockingly, by 11 AM the next morning, her body was found inside a suitcase near the Sampla flyover. The case has sparked outrage, and a thorough investigation is now being urged.

