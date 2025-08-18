Congress To Protest In Front Of CEC Residence In Agra Over ‘Vote Theft’ Row

Agra: A day after the Election Commission's response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of vote theft, the Agra Metropolitan Congress Committee on Monday announced to protest at the residence of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Vijay Nagar.
The announcement was made by Agra Metropolitan Congress Committee President Amit Singh, following which Congress workers began gathering in the area. Subsequently, the district police and PAC personnel have been deployed outside the ancestral house of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, where his parents currently reside.
Congress and other opposition parties have accused the central government and the Election Commission of facilitating “vote theft” in Bihar.
A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.
He termed allegations of bias by Rahul Gandhi an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.
"An affidavit will have to be given, or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Kumar said while addressing the mediapersons.
Gandhi hit back at the CEC, alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations."
"The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Gandhi said.
