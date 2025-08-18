ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Protest In Front Of CEC Residence In Agra Over ‘Vote Theft’ Row

Police deployed outside the ancestral house of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Agra ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: A day after the Election Commission's response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of vote theft, the Agra Metropolitan Congress Committee on Monday announced to protest at the residence of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Vijay Nagar.

The announcement was made by Agra Metropolitan Congress Committee President Amit Singh, following which Congress workers began gathering in the area. Subsequently, the district police and PAC personnel have been deployed outside the ancestral house of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, where his parents currently reside.

Congress and other opposition parties have accused the central government and the Election Commission of facilitating “vote theft” in Bihar.

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by Rahul Gandhi an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.