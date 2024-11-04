Congress Will Snatch Reservation From Tribals, Give It To Its Vote Bank: Modi In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of making attempts to snatch reservations meant for tribals and hand them over to its "vote bank". Addressing an election rally in Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the PM said he worships those who have been rejected by the others.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has ensured the provision of reservation to protect tribal rights but Nehru-ji had opposed it. The Gandhi family opposed reservation till they were in control of power post-Nehru. Now once again they have openly announced that they will scrap reservations for tribals. They will snatch tribal reservations and hand it over to their vote bank," he said.

"They (Congress) have devised one more strategy. They are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. By this, the reservation of tribals, Dalits and backward castes is being stopped. Beware of this conspiracy by Congress," he added. Modi alleged that the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state has put tribal "identity, dignity and existence" at stake by "facilitating" Bangladeshi infiltrators to make fake documents.

"Infiltrators are snatching your daughters, grabbing land and devouring your bread," he said, claiming that efforts were being made to change Jharkhand's demography. The PM said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will bring stringent legislation to return land grabbed by infiltrators. Panchayats would be strengthened through the implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, he said.

Modi also attacked the Congress-led opposition for "humiliating" BJP candidate Sita Soren in Jharkhand and a woman leader in Maharashtra, saying "insulting women is their habit". He was referring to Congress minister Irfan Ansari's derogatory remarks against Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who joined the BJP recently.

Modi also targeted the chief minister for remaining silent on the issue. "Opposition used foul language against a woman leader in Maharashtra. Mothers and daughters are in shock, people will teach them a lesson," he said, referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's remark about Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

He accused the Congress of committing "barbaric crimes" on tribals in Jharkhand and said the RJD was always opposed to the creation of the state with its leaders stating it would only happen on their dead bodies. "Now JMM is sitting on their lap," the PM said. "The Kolhan region is now ready to uproot the tyrant JMM-led coalition from Jharkhand as it revolted against the mighty British empire," he added.

The Kolhan region comprises three districts -- East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan that together have 14 seats, out of which nine are reserved for tribals. The PM alleged that the JMM-led coalition "handed over" the youth of the state to the "recruitment mafia" and ruined their future with frequent paper leaks.

He promised to get the alleged irregularities probed and initiate a drive to recruit 3 lakh youth in various government departments if the BJP is voted to power in the state. Promising a slew of social welfare schemes, Modi said, "I have seen the struggle of the poor and have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years."

He said nurses were required globally and states like Jharkhand can benefit from it by honing the skills of their youth. "Germany alone wants 90,000 people per year from India," he said. The PM said it is only the BJP that honours tribals by appointing persons from the community to key posts like that of chief ministers and governors.

"Congress never allowed any tribal to become the party president, country's president, and opposed BJP's move to make a tribal woman the president of India," he said. Exuding confidence about the BJP's prospects in the elections, Modi said history will be scripted in Jharkhand this time. Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20.