Congress Will Extend Support To National Conference For Government Formation In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Congress party, which won six assembly constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Thursday said that it has authorised the party high command in New Delhi for nominating a Congress legislator party leader.
The Congress legislator party held a meeting here which was presided over by Congress JK chief Tariq Karra. It made the unanimous decision to support National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory.
Karra said that the Congress legislator party passed a resolution which has been forwarded to New Delhi leadership for taking a call to appoint the Congress legislator party leader.
"We have extended support to the National Conference for government formation. We will meet the NC leadership. There is a precedence in Congress for the same procedure to authorise the high command to nominate CLP," Karra said.
He said that this is the procedure in the Congress party to elect a CLP but added that it should not be comprehended as any delay or lingering in extending support to NC or Omar Abdullah as CM candidate.
He added that the governance model will be discussed with the National Conference (NC) for government formation.
"The spirit of this alliance is much higher than the number game of legislators. INDI Alliance spirit will be respected. It is not for ministerial berths," he said.
Refuting the speculations about Congress demanding a Deputy Chief Minister post in the incoming coalition government, Karra said that Congress has put no demand for any portfolios or cabinet berths.
He said that the government formation discussion will be held after extending support to NC and handing a letter of support to NC.
The National Conference legislative party on Thursday unanimously elected Omar Abdullah as their leader. Both NC and Congress leaders comprising Omar and Karra will meet Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to show letters of support and stake a claim for the government formation.
National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said that Omar Abdullah will meet Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha tomorrow with letters of support from Congress, and independents to stake a claim for government formation.
"We have sought time from LG sahib for a meeting tomorrow. We will show the letters of support and stake claim for the government formation and also time for the swearing-in ceremony," he told reporters here.
NC and Congress alliance, with the support of six independents and the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Doda, have 54 legislators in the 90-member Assembly. NC won 42 seats while Congress won six seats in the recently-concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. BJP won 29 seats.