Congress Will Extend Support To National Conference For Government Formation In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The Congress party, which won six assembly constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Thursday said that it has authorised the party high command in New Delhi for nominating a Congress legislator party leader.

The Congress legislator party held a meeting here which was presided over by Congress JK chief Tariq Karra. It made the unanimous decision to support National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra speaking to reporters in Srinagar (ANI)

Karra said that the Congress legislator party passed a resolution which has been forwarded to New Delhi leadership for taking a call to appoint the Congress legislator party leader.

"We have extended support to the National Conference for government formation. We will meet the NC leadership. There is a precedence in Congress for the same procedure to authorise the high command to nominate CLP," Karra said.

He said that this is the procedure in the Congress party to elect a CLP but added that it should not be comprehended as any delay or lingering in extending support to NC or Omar Abdullah as CM candidate.

He added that the governance model will be discussed with the National Conference (NC) for government formation.