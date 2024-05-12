ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Will Do 'X-Ray' of Country Through Caste Census: Rahul

By PTI

Published : May 12, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been "counting the notes" it got from "tempo wale billionaires", his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality. The former Congress president was reacting to Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section". He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money. The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census. The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

