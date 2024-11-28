ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Was OverConfident In 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election And We Suffered: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Ambasdas Danve has said that Congress was overconfident in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

The MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) suffered a rout as the Mahayuti led by the BJP won a thumping majority and retained power in the key western state. The BJP alone won a staggering 132 out of the total 288 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Ambadas Danve said, "The Congress unexpectedly got success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and their overconfidence cost us in the Assembly polls. This is my personal opinion"

"The Congress leaders were discussing who would become the Chief Minister (after the elections). There were 10 Congress leaders hopeful of becoming the Chief Minister. If we would have chosen Uddhav Thackeray (for the post of the Chief Minister), we could have benefitted," Danve further said.