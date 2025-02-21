Congress War Rooms In States To Monitor Manipulation Of Voter List By BJP

New Delhi: The Congress will expand the existing state war rooms which will coordinate with the booth agents to check any manipulation in the voter lists by the BJP.

After expressing serious doubts over the role of the EVMs, the grand old party managers realised the bigger problem was the deletion and addition of names in the voters' lists by the saffron party which was hurting the opposition. After party chief Mallikarjun Kharge flagged the issue, the Congress will appoint booth agents and train them to work in close coordination with the Election Commission of India's booth-level officers to keep the electoral rolls sanitised.

"Manipulation of the voter lists is being done by the BJP to win the elections. This is a serious issue and needs to be addressed with full attention. This was being done through adding and deleting of names. We will soon appoint booth agents across states. They will keep an eye on the electoral rolls and work with the booth level officers who are government staff dealing with the issue on the ground," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir told ETV Bharat.

"The booth-level agents belong to the party and will be trained accordingly. Their work will be monitored by the state war rooms which have been playing a variety of roles. Now this exercise will be done with a greater focus," he said.

The issue was discussed threadbare during the February 19 strategy meeting when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reviewed the strengthening of the organisation and the coming state elections. Bihar will go to polls later this year while Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal will have assembly elections in 2026.

"We discussed the manner in which the Election Commission has been systematically weakened, its powers taken away and the manner in which the election body has refused to share complete information on the electoral rolls with political parties that can be analysed systematically. There is fear, suspicion and we have clear evidence that in state after state, lakhs and lakhs of voters are bogus voters; many names, genuine names have been deleted, lakhs of bogus names have been added. This was true in Haryana, it was certainly true in Maharashtra, it was also true in Delhi. This is a grave threat to democracy," said Mir.

AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep said besides the sanctity of the electoral rolls, the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has been a concern with the Congress high command which flagged the issue both inside the Parliament and outside of it.

"The issue of appointment of CEC is already sub-judice in the Supreme Court as the matter related to the constitution of the panel which approves the list of potential candidates is being heard by the top court. The hearing in the case was adjourned on the request of the government but Rahul Gandhi had flagged the same during the meeting of the panel earlier and urged the government to defer the decision. The government's move to replace the Chief Justice of India with the Home Minister has given it an advantage. Our position will not be diluted," Sandeep told ETV Bharat.