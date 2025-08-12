ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress's 'Vote Theft' Claim Factually Incorrect: EC

The poll body issued a "fact-check" on the claims made by the opposition INDIA bloc.

Election Commission of India Office in New Delhi (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday described as "factually incorrect" the claims of "vote theft" made by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest march here.

The apex poll body issued a "factcheck" on the claims made by the opposition INDIA bloc, which also led earlier in the day led a protest march against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The EC shared a list of documents in support of its claims of transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The evidence included video testimonials of representatives of political parties such as RJD, Congress, and CPI.

The poll authority also shared details of its meetings with representatives of political parties before, on and after publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar, contending that it was committed to the highest degree of transparency at the field level while conducting the SIR exercise.

"Pure Electoral Rolls strengthen democracy," said the EC, which also shared a link to the daily bulletin issued by it since the publication of the draft electoral rolls.

