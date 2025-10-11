ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Veterans Seek Tickets For Their Wards In Bihar, Party Focus On 'Winnability' Factor Of Candidates

New Delhi: The Congress is reportedly flooded with requests from several senior leaders for tickets for their wards for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, the party's high command is focused only on the winnability factor of the potential candidates.

According to party insiders, several senior leaders like former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, former union minister Shakeel Ahmed, sitting MLA Ajeet Sharma, former minister Avdhesh Singh and former state unit chief MM Jha have requested the AICC for a ticket for their wards.

Meira's son Anshul Kumar and Akhilesh's son Akash Singh have contested the Lok Sabha elections in the past but are seeking a re-launch in the upcoming Assembly elections. Jha and Ahmed want to start the political career of their sons while Sharma is keen that his daughter, a Bollywood actor, join active politics.

The party insiders said there was nothing wrong in the wards of senior leaders getting a ticket but it should not be seen as a favour and the tickets should be issued to the most suitable candidate on every seat the Congress is set to contest in alliance with the INDIA bloc allies.

Earlier, the senior leaders had wished that the names of their wards be sent separately but the screening committee members sent a panel of names on seats before the CEC to ensure fair play.

“Ticket distribution is the most challenging and crucial aspect of politics. There is nothing wrong in senior leaders wishing tickets for their sons or daughters but the main concern for the party is always to put up the most suitable and winnable candidate keeping in mind the local situation,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.