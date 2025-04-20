Congress Veteran Avinash Pande Slams BJP For Targeting Supreme Court

New Delhi: Congress Working Committee member and AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande, slammed the BJP leaders for targeting the Supreme Court, saying the saffron party had no regard for either the Constitution or its organs.

The Congress veteran further said that BJP chief JP Nadda distancing himself from the controversial remarks made by two leaders, Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, was part of a plan where one segment of the party targeted somebody, and the party president came out to clarify it was not the party's view.

“There is nothing new. It is their style of functioning. First, they let a segment within the party target somebody. The party chief then comes out to clarify it was not the party’s official view. The two leaders who made the controversial remarks against the top court did so with their leadership being in the loop. They don’t believe in either the Constitution or its organs. Rather, the party chief should have taken action against the two leaders for targeting the top court,” Pande told ETV Bharat.

The Congress veteran alleged that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was a former saffron party member, had targeted the top court by questioning a judgment related to the role of the Governors. The Congress veteran said the saffron party was also miffed with the top court, whose interim order in the Waqf Act had supported the Congress's views expressed when the parliament debated the controversial legislation.

“The Waqf amendment bill was brought in not to help the minority community but to push polarisation in society, which benefits the saffron party. Obviously, they are not happy over the Supreme Court’s interim order, which had supported the points made by the Congress. The same goes for Vice President Dhankhar questioning a Supreme Court order on the role of the Governors,” said Pande.

The Congress leader also alleged that the ruling party had been running parliament as per its whims and had ignored the voice of the Opposition regularly since the BJP came to power in 2014.

“They have tried to silence the voice of the Opposition inside parliament as they do not believe in parliamentary democracy. They want parliament to function as they wish. They don’t like criticism and don’t want to answer the public issues flagged by the opposition,” said Pande.

The Congress veteran cited the 2022 Bharat Jodo yatra, saying that former party chief Rahul Gandhi had been flagging the need to save the Constitution over the past years for a valid reason.

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party claimed 400 out of 543 seats to change the Constitution, but the people did not support them. Rahul Gandhi has been expressing concern on the need to save the Constitution for years, and every time the ruling party proves him right,” said Pande.

The Congress veteran noted that the recent AICC Ahmedabad Resolution flagged all the issues against the ruling party and the month-long save Constitution rallies to be taken out by the grand old party across the country from April 25 were justified, given the BJP's attitude towards the sacred document and its organs.

“I have called a meeting of the state political affairs committee on April 23 to discuss the strategy for the coming protests. First, we will have a mega rally in Lucknow on April 27, and then we will gradually cover the entire state. Similar protests will be held across the country. On April 21, I will address a presser in Patna against the targeting of the Gandhi family by the ED in a false case,” Pande said.