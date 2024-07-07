Congress Veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi May Return To Rajya Sabha From Telangana

New Delhi: Congress Working Committee member and party’s top legal troubleshooter Abhishek Manu Singhvi is set to be back in the Rajya Sabha from party-ruled Telangana. Singhvi, who has served three terms in the Upper House of Parliament, lost the April Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh in a draw of lots, which was necessitated after six party MLAs rebelled and voted against the veteran lawyer. As a result, BJP’s Harsh Mahajan won the RS poll, which was seen as a major embarrassment for the ruling party.
According to party insiders, despite the sabotage by the six rebel MLAs, who were expelled by the party, the Congress high command still wanted Singhvi to be in the Rajya Sabha and worked out a plan to bring him in from the southern state of Telangana.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently worked behind the scenes and inducted BRS senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Keshava Rao into the Congress in the presence of party chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge of state Deepa Dasmunshi.
As per the understanding, soon after he joined the Congress, Keshava Rao resigned from the Rajya Sabha causing a vacant seat in the Upper House, which can now be used to send Abhishek Singhvi to the Rajya Sabha.
In return, Rao has been made an advisor of public administration with a Cabinet minister’s rank to the Telangana government by the Chief Minister to compensate the ex-BRS veteran, who was with the Congress, before the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2013.