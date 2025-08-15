ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Urges People To Put 'Vote Chori Se Azadi' Display Pic On Social Media

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that every stolen vote is a theft of our voice and identity.

Congress Urges People To Put 'Vote Chori Se Azadi' Display Pic On Social Media
File photo of Jairam Ramesh (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 15, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's fight is to protect people's mandate, expose the EC-BJP "conspiracy of vote chori" and save democracy, the Congress said on Friday as it urged people to put up a display picture on their social media accounts to show support for its campaign against alleged poll irregularities.

The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the Congress' "vote chori" claims. In a post on X in Hindi, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that "every stolen vote is a theft of our voice and identity".

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is to protect the people's mandate, expose the EC-BJP conspiracy of vote theft, and save democracy," Ramesh said. He urged people to change their display picture (DP) on social media to show support against the alleged vote theft.

Ramesh also shared a link for getting the display picture that has "vote chori se azadi" and "stop vote chori" written in a circular manner. Several Congress leaders have changed their DP on social media to express support for the party's campaign.

The Congress has also launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's fight is to protect people's mandate, expose the EC-BJP "conspiracy of vote chori" and save democracy, the Congress said on Friday as it urged people to put up a display picture on their social media accounts to show support for its campaign against alleged poll irregularities.

The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the Congress' "vote chori" claims. In a post on X in Hindi, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that "every stolen vote is a theft of our voice and identity".

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is to protect the people's mandate, expose the EC-BJP conspiracy of vote theft, and save democracy," Ramesh said. He urged people to change their display picture (DP) on social media to show support against the alleged vote theft.

Ramesh also shared a link for getting the display picture that has "vote chori se azadi" and "stop vote chori" written in a circular manner. Several Congress leaders have changed their DP on social media to express support for the party's campaign.

The Congress has also launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSRAHUL GANDHIVOTE CHORI SE AZADISOCIAL MEDIAJAIRAM RAMESH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.