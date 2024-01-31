Congress Urges Haryana Leaders to Sink Differences, Stay United Ahead of LS Polls

New Delhi : The Congress has asked its senior leaders in Haryana to sink their differences and present a united face ahead of the coming parliamentary polls. According to party insiders, the high command had been upset over reports of factionalism as the rival camps led by Congress Legislative Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and by senior leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Chaudhary staged separate reach out programs across the state in a show of strength.

While the three leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Chaudhary, often dubbed as SRK in Haryana politics, took out a Jan Sandesh Yatra, BS Hooda staged a series of Jan Aakrosh rallies across the state along with his son and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda.

The SRK camp had been feeling marginalized as state unit chief Uday Bhan is considered close to Hooda, a former chief minister. The political rivalry between the two camps is old and the separate reach out efforts were not projecting a picture of unity in the state, said party insiders.

“There was a communication gap between the senior leaders. As a result, pictures of some leaders were not being carried in the posters and banners. That problem has been addressed and the state unit is united now. Even if their efforts were separate, they were all working for the party in a way,” AICC general secretary in charge of Haryana Dipak Babaria told this channel when asked about the reported differences in the state unit.

Haryana Congress Working President Suresh Gupta, considered close to former union minister and former Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, played down the differences between the two camps but listed the benefits of the SRK group’s Jan Sandesh yatra.

“The three leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Chaudhary took out a yatra while Hooda conducted massive public rallies. Yatra is a better way of reaching out to the people as the leader can interact with them and understand the local issues. In a public rally, it is only a one-sided communication. The party needs both kinds of reach out to the voters,” Haryana Congress Working President Suresh Gupta told this channel.

Gupta said that all the state leaders will work together now. “There is no groupism in the state unit. We all are working as per the directions of our in charge Dipak Babaria. The state unit is united but the BJP projects an image that the grand old party is divided,” he said.

The AICC in charge said the Congress was trying to revive itself across Haryana and was preparing for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state amid demands being made by AAP for seat-sharing in the northern state.

“The alliance issue is for the high command to decide. My job is to strengthen the party in the entire state and we are doing that as per the wishes of the people,” said Babaria.

“Congress is the strongest party in the state at present. While we will follow the directive of the high command if any seat sharing happens, the Congress is capable of winning all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and the next year’s assembly elections on its own,” said Gupta.