Congress Upbeat As Rahul Gandhi Slammed NDA In maiden Speech As LoP In LS

New Delhi: The Congress was upbeat over Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP in the Lok Sabha saying the former party chief turned the tables on the NDA and forced PM Modi and his cabinet ministers to intervene in defence.
During his over 100 minutes speech, Rahul took on the NDA over issues ranging from mixing politics with religion, ignoring the farmers to faulty policies like demonetisation, GST and Agnipath and even reminded Speaker Om Birla that the Chair was supreme in the House.
Rahul’s first attack on the government as LoP provoked the PM to stand and intervene two times, HM Amit Shah four times, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh twice, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju once, Shivraj Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnav once, and Bhupendra Yadav twice.
“The PM used to say he alone was sufficient to counter the entire opposition but today Rahul Gandhi turned the tables on him. Our leader not only unnerved the treasury benches with his powerful speech, but forced the PM and several of his cabinet ministers to stand up and intervene. Our leader was on fire and weighed over the entire cabinet,” deputy Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi told ETV Bharat.
“Rahul Gandhi today has become the voice of not only the entire opposition, but of the people of this country. The way he spoke in the House today is going to be the norm in the Parliament as the opposition will hold the NDA accountable. This is also the mandate of the 2024 national polls in which the people gave strength to the opposition,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi also challenged the treasury benches saying the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, in the 2027 assembly polls.