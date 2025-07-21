Congress Upbeat After SC Rejects ED Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case

New Delhi: The Congress was upbeat after the Supreme Court rejected an Enforcement Directorate plea against the High Court quashing summons against Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.
The Congress has been claiming that the case involving alleged irregularities about illegal land allotments by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) resulted from baseless charges made against the Chief Minister and his wife by the BJP, which had been misusing the central probe agency to target and defame political rivals, including the Gandhi family.
While Siddaramaiah has been facing political storms over the MUDA case over the past months, which often led to rumours of a leadership change in the southern state, the Congress high command has been backing the veteran leader.
“The BJP manufactured false allegations against Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah over the MUDA case and protested for months against him. The saffron party misused the office of the Governor and unleashed the ED against the Chief Minister and his wife over the case. They maliciously hounded the leader. The Supreme Court has rejected the fake propaganda of the ED-BJP partnership. Truth has won. Earlier, the High Court, too, had quashed ED summons against the Chief Minister’s wife, BM Parvati,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, told ETV Bharat.
The ED plea against the high court quashing the summons against the chief minister’s wife was being heard by the bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, which dismissed the petition. According to party insiders, the Supreme Court asked the ED in plain terms why the agency was being used in the matter when political battles should be fought in the electoral arena.
AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Abhishek Dutt, said the top court’s move had exposed the saffron party.
“When even the highest court has to remind the ruling regime that the ED is not a party functionary, you know the abuse of power has crossed all limits. From hounding opposition leaders to dragging family members into fabricated cases - the Modi government’s electoral strategy seems less about votes and more about vendetta. Now let’s see if the masters of the ED dare to look in the mirror,” Dutt told ETV Bharat.
The Chief Minister welcomed the top court order and noted that throughout his long political career, he had always bowed to the Constitution and the law of the land. His belief had been upheld and protected by the Supreme Court's order, the chief minister noted.
The Chief Minister also demanded a public apology from state BJP and JD(S) leaders who had levelled allegations against him and his family in connection with the MUDA case and noted that after the top court order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will wake up and stop the misuse of constitutional institutions like IT, CBI, and ED.
Recently, Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the ED and is out on remand. Baghel, who had faced ED searches earlier, described the arrest of his son as political witch-hunting by the saffron party, as the former Chief Minister was exposing corruption in the state government.
The Congress had also been miffed over the ED targeting businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former party chief Sonia Gandhi, who, along with son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, has been named in the alleged National Herald money laundering case by the same agency.
The Congress had rejected the ED's latest efforts in a decade-long witch hunt against Robert Vadra, saying the grand old party had complete faith in the judiciary and was confident that this malicious smear campaign would be defeated.
Earlier this year, the ED had issued a notice to BM Parvathi, the second accused in the MUDA case, along with Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. The notice was issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act and had asked her to be present before the ED on January 28. The Chief Minister’s family had then approached the High Court, which had granted a stay on the ED notice.
The ED had initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Siddaramaiah and others.
It was alleged that Siddaramaiah had used his influence to get compensation for 14 sites in the name of his wife, BM Parvathi, in lieu of three acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by the MUDA.
The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3.24 lakh. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at the posh Vijayanagar locality in Mysore was worth approximately Rs 56 crore.
Petitioner in the case, Snehamayi Krishna, had alleged that illegal allotments by the MUDA amounted to thousands of crores of rupees.
