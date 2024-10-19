ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Tweaks Strategy In Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls To Take On BJP

New Delhi: The Congress has tweaked its strategy by scaling down the demand for seats to strengthen the INDIA bloc in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The change in strategy has been adopted after the recent poll losses in Haryana and UT Jammu and Kashmir where the Congress performance was below expectations and to make the allies comfortable in the election-bound states to counter the saffron party.

According to party insiders, the Congress managers have reduced their demand from 125 out of 288 seats a few months ago to 105-110 in Maharashtra where the grand old party is negotiating a seat-sharing pact with allies Shiv Sena UBT, NCP-SP and SP.

The aim was to accommodate not only the SP, which was asking for four seats, but also to send positive signals to both Sena UBT and NCP-SP.

In Jharkhand, the Congress had agreed to reduce its demand from 33 out of 81 seats to 29 during the consultations that took place over the past weeks against the 31 seats it contested in 2019.

As per the agreement, the JMM was to contest 43 seats which was the same as in 2019 elections with RJD getting 5 seats instead of 7 in 2019 to accommodate new entrant CPI-ML which was given four seats.

However, the JMM was now asking for two more seats for ex-BJP MLA Kedar Hazra and ex-AJSU MLA Chandan Kiyari, who had joined the ruling party recently, putting pressure on the Congress managers.