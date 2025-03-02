ETV Bharat / bharat

They Stand As One, United By Light Of Purpose Ahead: Rahul On Kerala Congress Leaders

In this image by @INCIndia via X on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during a meeting with party leaders from Kerala, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the party's Kerala leaders "stand as one" and were "united" by the light of purpose ahead.

His assertion came after the Congress's top brass met Kerala leaders at 'Indira Bhawan' here for a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss the strategy and the way forward ahead of next year's assembly elections. Posting a picture from the media byte by Kerala leaders after the meeting, Gandhi said in a Facebook post, "They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead."

His post was accompanied by the hashtag 'Team Kerala'. The nearly three-hour meeting at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters here had discipline, unity and strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme. At the meeting, Gandhi said leaders should be very careful about the political strategy and should not do or say anything that does not toe the party line, according to sources.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid stress on discipline, ensuring unity and filling up the vacant posts to strengthen the party's Kerala unit.