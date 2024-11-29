ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Top Brass Meets To Deliberate On Recent Poll Reverses

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee met here on Friday to deliberate on the party's performance in the recent elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, as well as to review the preparations for the upcoming Delhi polls.

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session and issues such as ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed.

The proceedings in Parliament have been washed out for the fourth day since the beginning of the Winter Session following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Sambhal.

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others.