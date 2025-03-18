Congress Top Brass Holds Deliberations With Senior Leaders

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party general secretaries and in-charges in various states and deliberated upon important issues concerning the organisation.

Senior party leaders K C Venugopal, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and general secretaries Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ramesh Chennithala, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande and Deepa Dasmunshi were present at the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Party general secretary Naseer Hussain and Ghulam Ahmed Mir, besides several in-charges in states including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajani Patil, Harish Chaudhary, K Raju, Krishna Allavaru, Meenakshi Natarajan and Manickam Tagore also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, important issues related to the organization were discussed, the party said. The Congress Working Committee will also be meeting on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad after the Budget session of Parliament.