Congress to Target BJP, JD-U, TDP over Special Status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : The Congress, which has been targeting the NDA in Parliament, plans to take on BJP allies JD-U and TDP over the issue of special status for states ruled by them Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively.
The issue of special status for the two states has been discussed over the past several years but assumed political significance since both JD-U and TDP became key partners in the NDA government led by PM Modi.
While JD-U president Nitish Kumar heads the JD-U-BJP alliance government in Bihar, TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh in the recent assembly polls.
According to Congress insiders, the party will raise the issue of special status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh both in Parliament as well as in the respective states to build public pressure on the two NDA partners as well as on the BJP ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25 presentation in July.
“Nitish Kumar has been talking about special status for Bihar for long. Now he is an important constituent of the NDA. He is actually helping the BJP stay in power. This is the most favourable time for grand of special status to our state. The Nitish Kumar government should pass a Cabinet resolution for the same and send it to the Centre at the earliest. I will raise the matter in the Lok Sabha. We will also raise the issue in the state assembly,” Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sasaram in Bihar Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Bihar has been a backward state and would immensely benefit from the special status which would mean enhanced budgetary allocations and liberal flow of central funds to the state which can be used to fast track development.