Congress To Take Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Message Across The Country

New Delhi: The Congress will take Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ message to expose the alleged nexus between the Election Commission and the BJP by flagging the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc had contested the 2024 national elections strongly and had managed to win 232 seats, 40 short of a simple majority of 272, out of a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. The INDIA bloc was successfully able to stop the BJP, which was claiming to win over 400 seats, at 240 seats, which was 32 seats short of the simple majority mark of 272 seats. This had forced the saffron party to take the support of the JD-U and TDP to form a government.

Since then, leaders of the Congress, which had won 99 seats, often noted that if the grand old party had won 20-25 seats more, the NDA would not have been in power. However, the Congress managers had to carry their suspicion in the absence of credible data to support their claim.

The claim finally came from Rahul Gandhi on August 7 when he made research-based revelations related to ‘vote theft’ in one particular assembly seat, Mahadevapura, which falls under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

“Our internal polling told us that we were expected to win 16/28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, and we won 9. So, we then focused on the seven unexpected losses and we chose one Lok Sabha and out of that Lok Sabaha our team said- we can only do one Vidhan Sabha and so we chose one Vidhan Sabha, focused on Mahadevapura,” Rahul said and then went on to show how manipulation of around a lakh of voters in the voter list of one assembly helped the saffron party win the parliamentary seat.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had baffled the Congress managers as the grand old party had registered a historic win in the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, winning 135 out of 224 seats, where it defeated the BJP.

Rahul further claimed that if the Congress had access to a soft copy of poll data from across the country, the grand old party would show how the saffron party manipulated voter lists in other parliamentary seats to ensure that Narendra Modi became PM for a third term.

The Congress managers noted that Rahul’s August 7 revelations had become a talking point among the people across the country, and the LoP’s message now needed to be spread across states.

“One hundred per cent. Rahul Gandhi’s message of ‘vote theft’ will be taken across the country. The facts he brought to in public must be explained to the voters across the country. After all, it is about their right to vote,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, a similar voter list manipulation had led to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including the Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP losing the November 2023 Maharashtra assembly elections just five months after doing very well in the May 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The MVA had done very well in the May 2024 national elections, winning 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Congress alone had won 14 seats. But five months later, our alliance lost the assembly elections to the Mahayuti, including the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, which faced anti-incumbency. It was difficult to accept the result, which looked manipulated. We later found out that around 41 lakh voters had been added in the state over the past five months, against an increase of 31 lakh since 2019. We complained to the poll panel, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Besides the national elections, the Congress will also flag the ‘vote theft’ message in poll-bound states Kerala and Assam, where assembly elections will be held next year. The Congress-led UDF hopes to defeat the ruling LDF in Kerala and the ruling BJP in Assam. Both the LDF and the BJP have been ruling Kerala and Assam for the past 9 years.

“Rahul Gandhi’s revelations have come timely. All along, we suspected that the LDF had won the 2021 polls because of voter list manipulation in some seats, but we had no proof. We are now asking our local teams to focus on the voter list and get active across the booths to check any violations ahead of the 2026 assembly polls,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala, PV Mohan, said.

“We have instructed the booth-level teams to be alert in case of any attempts to manipulate the voter list in the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam, Manoj Chauhan, said.

