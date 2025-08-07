Congress To Start Screening Candidates In Bihar From August 10

New Delhi: The Congress has started the process of shortlisting candidates for the Bihar assembly elections amid the controversial voter list revision. According to party insiders, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee for Bihar, headed by Ajay Maken, will visit the state on August 10 and conduct consultations with various stakeholders.

Bihar would be the first state where the AICC screening committee will factor inputs from the district unit heads as per senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions. Greater role for the district unit heads in suggesting suitable candidates is part of Rahul’s plans to revitalise the organisation across the country.

The party insiders further said that while commitment to ideology and loyalty would be key factors, balancing caste equations would also be considered before shortlisting the nominees who will be finally approved by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides the district unit chiefs, the AICC screening panel would also hold consultations with the AICC observers who have toured the various districts over the past weeks.

Though the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is a part, has not announced the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in October-November, the issue has been discussed among the alliance partners. Accordingly, the grand old party has been preparing ground in around 70 of the 243 assembly seats that it had contested in the previous 2020 assembly elections. The Congress could win only 19 of the 70 seats and may give up some seats this time to accommodate its allies, said party insiders.

"The committee will visit the state soon and hold detailed consultations with the local leaders," Bihar screening committee member Kunal Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.

Earlier, AICC-in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru had cautioned the state leaders and workers that lobbying the senior leaders who sit in the party headquarters in capital Patna of the national headquarters in Delhi would not help them get any favours during ticket distribution, which will be closely linked to the ground work that the aspirants do in their respective areas.

"It was a message to everybody in the state unit that the Congress was in a mood to assert its presence in Bihar and wanted itself to be seen as a voice of the people. Over the past months, we designed our political programs and campaigns keeping in mind the issues of the voters like jobs, education, health care, transparency, etc," AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi said.

The grand old party had also come out with a barcode and had encouraged the ordinary workers to apply for a ticket to involve the locals. The Congress moving forward on shortlisting its candidates showed that the bold move of considering to boycott the coming elections over alleged large-scale irregularities in the summary intensive revision of the Bihar voter list was an expression of pain and anguish rather than a mistrust of the democratic system.

After Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav had suggested that a boycott of the polls was on the alliance’s table, given that the SIR was pushed by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP, the Congress had also backed the same.

"It was more an expression of pain and frustration at the state of affairs. If 65 lakh voters are removed from the list in one go and no details about them are available, it looks like a plan to dent the opposition. We are against the SIR, but we trust the judiciary as the matter is being heard by the top court," CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said.

"The main factor in the selection of our candidates would be winnability. As caste is a social reality, care would be taken to balance local equations in the process. Sometimes such a balancing act is also required for the sake of the alliance and keeping in mind the likely candidates of the rival groups," he said.

The visit of the screening committee comes a week before Rahul Gandhi will launch his yatra in Bihar against the controversial SIR from August 17. The yatra was to start from August 10 but was deferred due to the death of ex-Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren. The Congress and JMM run a coalition government in Jharkhand. Besides, JMM may be given some seats in Bihar under the INDIA bloc.

