Congress To Soon Roll Out Nationwide Agitation Over Ambedkar’s Insult

New Delhi: The Congress will not let go of the issue of Ambedkar’s insult and will protest the matter across the country by roping in the INDIA bloc allies as well as the general public. As the winter session of parliament ended on Friday, the Congress will soon chalk out a nationwide agitational program to flag the disregard shown to Dr BR Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The main focus of these protests will be BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh where the agitations will be carried out down to the bloc level. Significantly, the Congress and ally sp together mobilised the Dalit votes across up and won 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats during the national elections in a shocker to the saffron party.

“The high command has taken Ambedkar’s insult very seriously and will not let go of the issue. The entire organization will be involved in protests. We will also involve our allies who are equally agitated over the home minister’s remarks and ensure the participation of the public in the agitations. Details for a nationwide protest will be worked out soon but a key focus area will be Uttar Pradesh where we would take the message down to the bloc level,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

“We will not let the home minister go away easily. His remarks have offended a large number of people across the country. He will have to apologise for his remarks,” he said.

Over the past three days, the Congress-led INDIA bloc staged protests inside the parliament complex as well as across the country. The coming protests would focus on roping in the masses and will be dovetailed with the ongoing ‘Save Constitution’ drive of the Congress, said party insiders.

“The state units have been asked to carry out the ‘save Constitution’ drive with a special focus in all the states till January 26, 2025. During this period, we will counter the BJP’s false narrative that the Congress was against Ambedkar. We will educate people how the saffron party actually was against Ambedkar and of its double standards on the Hindu Code Bill,” AICC national coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minorities K Raju said.

“The message of what the BJP thinks about Ambedkar has gone down to the people who will now respond in their own way. The Constitution empowers the people and they don’t like any disrespect to be shown to the person who drafted it. We will also play our role,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed said.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress, which has been protesting the issue over the past two days, will stage a massive rally to flag Ambedkar’s insult over the coming days.

“We are going to stage a massive rally at Mhow in Indore which is the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution. The entire state unit has been on the streets for the past two days to protest the insult of Ambedkar,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said.