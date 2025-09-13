ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Scale Up Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Theft Campaign In Uttar Pradesh

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Patna. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to scale up Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's vote theft campaign in Uttar Pradesh by seeking clarifications from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged voter list manipulations in all the 75 districts.

The move has come after Rahul's repeated allegations of vote theft in the past elections since his first revelations on August 7 and no response from the poll panel which instead sought an affidavit or an apology from the former Congress chief.

While the Congress supporters and the other opposition leaders are awaiting Rahul's next set of revelations as promised by him, the Uttar Pradesh unit has decided to launch a counter drive of its own.

Over the coming days, the grand old party's heads in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will write letters to the ECI listing the alleged voter list manipulations in their areas. Alongside, the district teams will also submit affidavits for the same and seek a clarification from the poll panel, said party insiders.

"Rahul Gandhi has been seeking clarifications over his vote theft allegations for more than a month but there has been no response from the ECI, which asked him to submit an affidavit first. Further, we recently heard three former chief election commissioners who supported Rahul Gandhi's views and suggested the panel should investigate the charges made by him,"All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

"Now all 75 of our district teams are going to write to the ECI over the alleged voter list manipulations. They will also submit affidavits and seek a clarification from the poll panel," added Pande.

The state unit was researching the data across districts but it was taking time as the voter list was available in hard copy which takes time to analyse unlike the soft copy which can be analysed quickly.