Congress To Scale Up Protest Against Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Congress is going to scale up its protests over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar by questioning the past elections that were held with the same voter list and citing that even BJP allies like Janata Dal-United (JDU), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Upendra Kushwaha had questioned the controversial exercise of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress will also flag the lapses in the conduct of the exercise which were causing harassment to the poor voters. "If the Bihar electoral rolls were faulty does that mean the past elections held with the same list were also faulty. Should there be a re-election now. The Election Commission has actually created a chaotic situation and does not know how to wriggle out of it," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

"This is being done at the behest of the BJP. Even BJP's allies like Janata Dal-United, TDP and Upendra Kushwaha are now questioning the exercise. The poor are suffering in the process. We will certainly take forward our protests over all these issues," added Pasi.

He alleged the voter list revision was being done across the state in a hurried manner as the deadline to submit the forms by the voters July 26 was coming closer.

Former Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also often questioned ECI for the ongoing exercise in Bihar, where polls are scheduled to be held October-November later this year.

Gandhi in the past has claimed that the Election Commission has been caught "red-handed" stealing votes in the name of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and asked whether the poll body has completely become the BJP's 'Election chori branch'.

Pasi added, "In many places incomplete documents are being uploaded and even the EC officials are confused. They have raised the bogey of persons from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh having entered the voter list but they have to explain how it happened as they have been in power for decades. All this is being done to divert attention from the National Democratic Alliance's failures in governance."

Amid the opposition targeting the ECI, the poll panel revealed that over 5.76 lakh electors in Bihar are enrolled at multiple places and over 12.55 lakh have probably died. Further, official data stated that out of nearly 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh were not found at their addresses during the house-to-house visit of booth-level officers.

The EC stated that to re-verify the electors who had not been found at their addresses even after three visits of BLOs, the information on such persons who are probably deceased, permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places was being shared with district presidents of political parties and the 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by them so that they can confirm the exact status of such electors before July 25.

"No information has been shared with us so far but if it is done, we will certainly help in the process of verification. As of now, the SIR is being conducted in a chaotic manner," Bihar Congress working president Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"The revelations from the SIR exercise completely expose the BJP-controlled EC. Preliminary estimates suggest 35 lakh voters are being disenfranchised in this hurried process. On the ground, document requirements are creating havoc, BLOs have absolute discretion in enrolling or rejecting voters, and voters are worried about whether their right to vote will remain or be snatched away from them. This reeks of mass-scale election rigging, and we will never let it pass," said Pasi.

"Democracy is being looted in Bihar in the name of SIR. BLO caught taking bribes through UPI, real voters missing, fake names being added. Why is the Election Commission silent? Is all this happening at the behest of those in power," Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar told ETV Bharat.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1 and the final rolls by September 30. The SIR is being heard in the Supreme Court where the next hearing will be on July 28. In the first hearing on July 10, the top court had suggested the inclusion of voter ID card, Aadhaar card and ration card as proof in case the birth certificates of parents of the voters.