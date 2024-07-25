ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Push Centre Over Implementation Of Rahul Gandhi's Welfare Agenda

New Delhi: The Congress which accused the NDA of copying its apprenticeship idea for the youth, will now launch movements to get its promises for the women and the farmers implemented by the Centre.

On July 23, the Congress charged the NDA of copying its apprenticeship idea that had been mentioned in the grand old party’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto in the Union Budget 2024-25. The apprenticeship idea was a part of a larger Congress focus on the young voters, who are faced with the problem of high unemployment.

The Congress will now pressure the Centre to implement the grand old party's poll promises for women, who constitute half the electorate and the farmers, who grow food needed for the 1.4 billion citizens of the country.

Promises for youth, women and farmers had been included in the 2024 poll manifesto at the behest of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who led the election campaign which gave 99 out of 543 seats to the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

"People's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has said that his priority is to raise the voice of the people," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat.

As part of the drive, Congress will ask the government to expedite the Women's Reservation Act, which provides 33 per cent reservations for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

The Act was passed by the previous government to get electoral benefits in the 2024 national polls but the law would not come into force before 2034 till a census and a delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has been done.