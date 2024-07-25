Congress To Push Centre Over Implementation Of Rahul Gandhi's Welfare Agenda

New Delhi: The Congress which accused the NDA of copying its apprenticeship idea for the youth, will now launch movements to get its promises for the women and the farmers implemented by the Centre.
On July 23, the Congress charged the NDA of copying its apprenticeship idea that had been mentioned in the grand old party’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto in the Union Budget 2024-25. The apprenticeship idea was a part of a larger Congress focus on the young voters, who are faced with the problem of high unemployment.
The Congress will now pressure the Centre to implement the grand old party's poll promises for women, who constitute half the electorate and the farmers, who grow food needed for the 1.4 billion citizens of the country.
Promises for youth, women and farmers had been included in the 2024 poll manifesto at the behest of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who led the election campaign which gave 99 out of 543 seats to the Congress in the Lok Sabha.
"People's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has said that his priority is to raise the voice of the people," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat.
As part of the drive, Congress will ask the government to expedite the Women's Reservation Act, which provides 33 per cent reservations for women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.
The Act was passed by the previous government to get electoral benefits in the 2024 national polls but the law would not come into force before 2034 till a census and a delimitation of parliamentary constituencies has been done.
Also, Congress had been demanding a quota for OBC women within the 33 per cent reservation for women as part of Rahul's social reform plan.
The second point relates to helping women deal with high price rise through a monthly allowance of Rs 8,500 as part of 'Nari Nyay' promised in the Congress poll manifesto.
"We are starting a nationwide movement for women from July 29. The idea is that the Centre should address their concerns and we will not rest till our goal is achieved," Mahila Congress head Alka Lamba told ETV Bharat.
Work on the grand old party's promise of a minimum support price for their produce for the farmers with legal backing has already begun with Rahul meeting select farmer leaders from across the country on July 24 in Parliament.
"Rahul Gandhi has assured the farmers that he will discuss ways to get the legal MSP implemented with the INDIA bloc partners. We will together put pressure on the government for it. Already several farmers are planning to reach Delhi to press for their demands," Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood told ETV.
According to senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo who was part of the manifesto drafting committee, the apprenticeship scheme in the budget looked like a half-baked approach.
"By making the scheme non-compulsory and merely 'nudging' the industry to participate, the BJP yet again demonstrated a lack of commitment to addressing youth unemployment and skill development. This is just a half-hearted approach destroying the actual benefits of internships, such as improving employability among the youth. Without a clear plan, the initiative is ineffective, leaving both industries and unemployed youth in a state of uncertainty and disarray," Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.