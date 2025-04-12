Gujarat Session Fallout: Congress To Mobilize Workers, Public Across Country Against Central Govt

New Delhi: Days after the AICC session in Gujarat on April 8 and 9, the Congress has directed all the state units to align party workers with the central message of the Ahmedabad resolution to target the central government over the coming days.

The Ahmedabad resolution is a detailed eight-page document which explains the Congress's position on various political and policy issues related to the NDA regime at the Centre.

Over the coming days, agitational programs and mass contact drives will be conducted by the grand old party across the country to take the message of the Ahmedabad resolution to the people.

“It is important that the Ahmedabad resolution is not only understood and absorbed at all levels of the organization, but its message must also be taken to the people. We have decided to launch a time-bound campaign to achieve this objective,” AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

As part of the plan, the district unit chiefs across the country will first get acquainted with the resolution and then hold orientation programs for the workers over the coming days. Later, they would also hold small public meetings and ensure distribution of pamphlets containing the gist of the resolution among the locals.

Besides the mass contact drives, social media campaigns will also be launched by the state-level teams using the content developed by the AICC. Engagement with the local media through pressers and publishing of articles on the issues flagged in the resolution would also be done by the state teams.

“The pamphlets will highlight the future vision of the Congress and present a comparison of the failures and betrayals of the NDA regime. The Ahmedabad resolution is not just a policy statement. It is a battle cry for the defense of our democracy and diversity. We need to take the message across every nook and corner of the country,” said Pande.

The AICC Ahmedabad resolution, dubbed as nyay-path, blamed the central government for inflicting grave injustice upon the people via high inflation, unemployment, huge economic disparity, hateful polarisation and state-sponsored cruelty. The resolution further alleged that the Constitution, the "soul of Indian democracy", was under direct assault by those in power, driven solely by their desire to retain power at any cost.

“The nation calls out for justice in the face of the gross injustices effectuated by the ruling party. Undeterred by the prevailing environment of hatred, negativity and despair, the Congress is committed to building a future of hope, aspiration and positivity by walking the path of social justice and struggle. We are merely expressing the voice of the people. Our resolution carried three main promises related to increasing the reservation limit beyond 50 percent, making a law for budgetary provisions for marginalized groups and conducting a caste census to determine the future welfare schemes. If we can explain these to the people, it would be a big achievement,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“In Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, the Congress had called upon every party worker to unite with unwavering resolve and to tread upon the path of justice. Our workers suffered and were detained in Patna as they tried to flag the concerns of the youth over unemployment,” he added.