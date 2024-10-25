ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Launch Yatra From Nov 8 To Revive Party In Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress has sensed an opportunity to regain lost ground in Delhi ahead of the 2025 assembly polls and will launch a yatra across the national capital from November 8 to counter the ruling AAP.

According to party insiders, former party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to launch the yatra from Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, to reclaim the political space the grand old party lost to debutant AAP in 2013.

During the month-long mass contact programme, party functionaries will cover all 70 assembly segments and will try to win over voter confidence that existed before the 2013 period when former chief minister Sheila Dikshit ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms.

“The Congress has taken a lot of steps to revive the organisation in Delhi over the past months. The voters have seen corruption that took place under the AAP government. The people suffered due to a lack of clean drains, clean River Yamuna, regular drinking water supply and health-care facilities and other civic issues. They remember the previous Congress government and will bring back the party in 2025,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav told ETV Bharat.

“They kept pushing deadlines to clean River Yamuna, but did nothing. Earlier, they used to blame stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the spike in pollution in Delhi during November. After they came to power in Punjab, they started blaming Haryana and Uttar Pradesh farmers. Earlier, they said they could not clean Delhi as the BJP had control over municipal corporations. Now they control MCD but still, the city is not clean. Who is responsible for that?” he said.

In a way, the Congress yatra will be a counter to AAP founder and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Janta ki Adalat’ drive that hopes to counter the BJP by seeking public validation against his arrest in the liquor scam.