Cong To Launch Protests Targeting BJP Over Constitution From Dr Ambedkar's Birthplace In MP

Bhopal: The Congress, which has been accusing the BJP of planning to change the Constitution, will kick off protests against the ruling party across Madhya Pradesh from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow in January. Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment of Mhow, now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, in Indore district.

Talking to PTI, Congress' MP unit president Jitu Patwari said, "In order to protect the Constitution, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Rahul Gandhi will kick off a series of massive protests across every nook and cranny of MP against the BJP at Dr Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow next month." "The final decision to hold the event will be taken in the next couple of days. It can be January 25, 26 or 27. Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Constitution slogans will rent the air," he said.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on the BJP claiming that it would scrap the Constitution if voted to power. However, the saffron party had outright denied the charge and hit back saying that the Congress disrespected Dr Ambedkar when he was alive.

Recently, a statement made on Dr Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament gave ammunition to the opposition camp over the Constitution. According to Patwari, Madhya Pradesh has been selected for the launch of the protests as Dr Ambedkar was born in the state. Secondly, it is also the most vulnerable state in terms of atrocities on Dalits and tribals, he said.

"Look at the National Crime Records Bureau's data. It shows MP at the top among the states where crime against Dalits and OBC are highest in the country," Patwari said. Political experts said the Congress has firmed up its mind to protest in MP following the death of a Dalit man in police custody in Dewas two days ago.

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, condemned the death of the Dalit youth in police custody and said it was not possible without the support of the government there. The Congress will not tolerate "shameful and highly condemnable" incidents. The party will continue to fight for the rights of "Bahujans" and get justice for them, he said.