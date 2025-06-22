Congress To Launch Agitation Programmes In Uttar Pradesh With Eye On 2026 Local Body Polls

Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress will launch several agitation programmes over the next six months to make the presence of its revamped state unit felt in Uttar Pradesh and prepare for the 2026 local body elections in the state.

The grand old party has recently revamped its organisation in the state through several rounds of consultations with the assembly wise coordinators and will ask the state unit as well as the frontal organisations like the student and the women wings to highlight the concerns of the youth and women.

“We have revamped the organisation in the state and it will have five layers- the state, district, mandal, block and booth level. Besides the main unit, all the cells and departments will be given targets over the next six months. They will take up the issues related to the youth, women, and the marginalised groups. The calendar of activities has been drafted and will be rolled out soon,” AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

“Over the coming months you will see the renewed party in full force on the ground. This will in a way be our preparation for the 2026 local body polls which will be the first test of strength,” he said.

Besides, the party will also expand its outreach among the OBC groups through regular social justice conclaves across the state and take up the causes of the farmers over the coming months.

“I have met several groups of farmers over the past days. Their issues have been ignored by the Central government. All of them have said they want to work with the party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We have also appointed four zonal coordinators of the Kisan Congress who will mobilise support among the community in the state,” said Pande.

According to the AICC functionary, he along with AICC OBC wing head Anil Jaihind recently launched an OBC connect drive from Lucknow which will also try to reach out to students in various colleges.

“The OBC focus programme is close to the heart of our leader Rahul Gandhi who wants to frame social welfare policies based on the exact count of various groups in society. That can be done only when a caste census with focus on socio economic development is done,” said Pande.

AICC secretary in-charge of UP Dhiraj Gurjar said the party will also expand its presence over social media and had conducted detailed consultations with the social media teams who will focus on people and policy issues.

“The benefit of the ground level teams will be that the agitations will throw up potential community leaders who can be given a variety of party roles and tickets later on. It will help us keep a record of potential leaders across the state,” Gurjar told ETV Bharat.

In the past, organisation in the state had been a concern among the high command. The Congress could win only 2 out of 403 assembly seats in the 2022 elections but surprised many by winning six Lok Sabha seats out of 17 it contested in 2024. An alliance with the Samajwadi party had helped the Congress but the parliamentary results pushed the party to revamp the organisation.