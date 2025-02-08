Congress To Introspect In Delhi But Use Poll Outcome To Target AAP Government In Punjab

New Delhi: The Congress will introspect over the party’s poor show in the Delhi Assembly elections but said that AAP's defeat in the national capital will have repercussions in Punjab politics.

The AAP had come to power in Delhi in 2013 after taking away the traditional Congress votes and repeated the same in Punjab in 2022. In Delhi, the Congress was the first to flag corruption in the AAP government led by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal but failed to convert public anger into votes. In a spirited campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress alleged that both the AAP and the BJP were busy blaming each other over the past 11 years and neglected the city in the process.

The grand old party, which ruled the city for 15 years under its iconic chief minister Sheila Dikshit from 1998-2013, has surprisingly failed to win even a single seat in the Delhi assembly over the past three elections. "We will certainly introspect over the Delhi outcome…why we failed to win even a single seat after ruling the city for 15 years,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Alok Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Sharma, who is AICC secretary in charge of Punjab, further said AAP's defeat in Delhi will now have repercussions in the agrarian state. "The Delhi results will certainly have an impact in Punjab. The government of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to deliver on the promises. Today, law and order and corruption are the two big challenges facing Punjab but the state government has not been able to address the problems. Besides, the state government has done nothing to address the issues raised by the protesting farmers. The Congress will now protest over these issues with greater force," Sharma said.

According to Congress insiders, the party was in third place in Delhi but had realised that AAP had done more damage to it than BJP. That was the reason why the entire Congress top brass including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge came out to attack Kejriwal in the final phase of the campaign.

The Congress campaign was a combination of a host of freebies, focussed on minority and Dalit vote banks. The party fielded senior leaders like Sandeep Dikshit, son of Sheila Dikshit against Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat and Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba in the Kalkaji seat in a strategic move to end its two-term jinx of zero count. But nothing seemed to work.

"The Delhi election became bipolar of sorts. The BJP banked on PM (Narendra) Modi’s face while the AAP gambled on Kejriwal’s image. The Congress only had promises which did not work due to lack of people connect," said Sharma.

A key component of the Congress campaign was the deployment of a large number of Punjab leaders including state unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa to dent the AAP's prospects. The Punjab leaders charged that Chief Minister Mann used to spend a lot of time in Delhi over his home state and told the city voters that he had failed to keep a lot of promises made to the electorate in the agrarian state to caution the city voters about Kejriwal’s assurances.