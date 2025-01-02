Congress To Intensify Protest Against Abolition Of Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur: As the mourning period for late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh concluded on January 1, the Congress is all geared up to protest the Rajasthan cabinet's recent decision to dissolve nine districts formed under Ashok Gehlot's chief ministership. It is expected the party will intensify protest after January 3 by launching this year's first campaign against the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state.

State president Govind Singh Dotasra said the government decided to abolish the districts and divisions on the recommendation of a committee. However, it was not clear on which criteria the decision was arrived at.

"We can tell on what basis the committee constituted by the previous government recommended the creation of new states. Our committee adopted transparent criteria based on which the new districts were created by the sentiments of the public," Dotasra said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the government got a BJP worker, Lalit K Panwar, to abolish nine districts and three divisions. The decision has been taken at such a time when there will be a ban on changing the boundaries of the districts due to the census. Due to holidays, no one can even move court. No one can even talk about this issue for two years. What can be a bigger injustice than this?

"The Congress government formed new districts and divisions to satisfy the sentiments of the common people and to provide convenience from an administrative point of view. But it is surprising that the BJP government, without checking the parameters, took the report from its workers and cancelled the districts and divisions. What is the justification of the recommendation of a committee whose chairman is a BJP member? The only achievement of the government in 12 months is that slips came from Delhi and they destroyed 9 districts and three divisions. Injustice has been done to the people of the state, the Congress Party will fight for the rights of the people from the House to the streets," Dotasra wrote on X.

Dotasra said the government felt some boundaries had to be shifted here and there. If any tehsil or any panchayat has to be removed or any revenue village has to be removed could have been done in a year. Congress is standing for the protection of the interests of the public from the road to the parliament. The state government has backstabbed the people.

"We will protest against it and will raise our voice for the public interest by standing shoulder-to-shoulder and will not rest until we make the government bow down on this issue," he said.

It is worth mentioning that the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government created 17 new districts and three new divisions — Jaipur Rural, Balotra, Didwana-Kuchaman, Phalodi, Anupgarh, Jodhpur Rural, Salumbhar, Sanchore, Shahpura, Neemkathana, Gangapur City, Khairthal-Tijara, Deeg, Kotputli-Baharod, Beawar, Kekri and Dudu. Whereas, Sikar, Pali and Banswara were made new divisions.

After assuming power, the BJP government set up a committee under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Lalit K Panwar to review the new districts and divisions which recommended the abolitions.