Congress To Honour Manmohan Singh; PV Narasimha Rao’s Legacy Marked By Strained Ties With Gandhis

New Delhi: The Congress will accord top honours to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but another former Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao was not so lucky. The Congress Working Committee will pass a special resolution on Friday to acknowledge Dr Singh’s contribution to the party and to the Congress-led UPA government that he headed from 2004-2014.
The party has also cancelled all official functions, including the December 27 mega rally at Belgaum in Karnataka and the December 28 Congress Foundation Day event at the AICC headquarters to mourn the passing away of the veteran on December 26.
“This includes all the agitational and outreach programmes. Party programmes will resume from January 3, 2025. The party flag at the headquarters will be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning,” AICC in-charge organisation KC Venugopal told ETV Bharat.
After all the top leaders paid their last respects to the departed former Prime Minister at his official residence on Friday, Dr Singh’s mortal remains will be kept at the AICC headquarters for an hour on Saturday morning to allow party workers and common people pay their last respects to him as well. The ex-premier’s body will then be taken for the last rights.
“Dr Singh was a great leader and visionary. The country will forever remain indebted to him. He will be remembered by the corporates to the common man alike. He came from a humble background and rose to the top positions in government. His simplicity and probity in public life is an example for millions,” former deputy chief minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.
However, another Congress veteran and ex-Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao was not so lucky as his body was not allowed to be brought inside the AICC headquarters and was later flown to his native place in his home state Andhra Pradesh for the last rights to be performed.
The reason was that Rao, who was both the Prime Minister and Congress chief from 1991 to 1995, had a difficult equation with Sonia Gandhi, who took over as Congress chief in 1998.
Sonia was reportedly miffed with Rao over the tardy progress in the probe related to the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was blown to pieces by an LTTE female suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
Rajiv Gandhi’s sudden death forced the Congress managers to pull Rao, who had by then decided to lead a retired life, back into action and was made Prime Minister and later party chief the same year. Soon after, the decision of the Rao government to challenge a Delhi High Court judgment quashing a CBI case against Rajiv Gandhi in the Bofors scandal further miffed Sonia Gandhi.
After Sonia Gandhi became Congress chief in 1998, Rao allegedly did not find a place in the CWC, despite being an ex-Prime Minister.
Decades later in July 2020, Narasimha Rao was back in the Congress’ Hall of Fame as both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi lauded the Congress veteran during an event in Hyderabad to mark the year-long centenary celebrations held by the Telangana unit in the memory of the former Prime Minister.
In her message read out by the then state unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sonia Gandhi described Narasimha Rao as a bold leader and a dedicated Congressman.
"PV Narasimha Rao's tenure was marked by several political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all, he was a dedicated Congressman, who served the party devotedly in various capacities," Sonia Gandhi said in her 2020 message. Rahul Gandhi had then hailed the historic 1991 Union Budget drafted by Finance Minister Manmohan Singh under the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao as the one which heralded liberalisation in the Indian economy.
Dr Singh had then described Rao as his ‘friend, philosopher and guide’ in many ways. Rao was given the prestigious Bharat Ratna award by the Modi government in March 2024. In a strange coincidence, Rao died in 2004 the year Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister. Also, both Rao and Singh passed away in the month of December. Rao died on Dec 23, 2004, while Singh died on Dec 26, 2024.
