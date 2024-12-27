ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Honour Manmohan Singh; PV Narasimha Rao’s Legacy Marked By Strained Ties With Gandhis

New Delhi: The Congress will accord top honours to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, but another former Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao was not so lucky. The Congress Working Committee will pass a special resolution on Friday to acknowledge Dr Singh’s contribution to the party and to the Congress-led UPA government that he headed from 2004-2014.

The party has also cancelled all official functions, including the December 27 mega rally at Belgaum in Karnataka and the December 28 Congress Foundation Day event at the AICC headquarters to mourn the passing away of the veteran on December 26.

“This includes all the agitational and outreach programmes. Party programmes will resume from January 3, 2025. The party flag at the headquarters will be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning,” AICC in-charge organisation KC Venugopal told ETV Bharat.

After all the top leaders paid their last respects to the departed former Prime Minister at his official residence on Friday, Dr Singh’s mortal remains will be kept at the AICC headquarters for an hour on Saturday morning to allow party workers and common people pay their last respects to him as well. The ex-premier’s body will then be taken for the last rights.

“Dr Singh was a great leader and visionary. The country will forever remain indebted to him. He will be remembered by the corporates to the common man alike. He came from a humble background and rose to the top positions in government. His simplicity and probity in public life is an example for millions,” former deputy chief minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

However, another Congress veteran and ex-Prime Minister the late PV Narasimha Rao was not so lucky as his body was not allowed to be brought inside the AICC headquarters and was later flown to his native place in his home state Andhra Pradesh for the last rights to be performed.

The reason was that Rao, who was both the Prime Minister and Congress chief from 1991 to 1995, had a difficult equation with Sonia Gandhi, who took over as Congress chief in 1998.

Sonia was reportedly miffed with Rao over the tardy progress in the probe related to the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was blown to pieces by an LTTE female suicide bomber at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.