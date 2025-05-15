ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong To Hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' From May 20-30, Raise Questions On Trump's Ceasefire Claims

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced that it will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' in 15 states between May 20 and 30, and raise questions on the government's handling of national security and its "silence" on the "concerning involvement" of the US in halting hostilities between India and Pakistan.

These meetings will see the involvement of army veterans, party leaders and the general public, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Indian National Congress will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces. We also must raise serious questions on security lapses, the Government's handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters," Venugopal said.

"From May 20-30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar & Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public," he said.

The announcement of the meetings' timeline comes a day after the Congress announced its plan to hold rallies across the country.

The Congress has accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor and said that it will take out rallies across the country to question the prime minister's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting attended by several Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and party media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the BJP was trying to make the military action a "brand" for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.