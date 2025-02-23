Congress To Hold AICC Session In Ahmedabad On April 8-9

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold its AICC session in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9 to deliberate on the challenges posed by the BJP's "anti-people" policies and its alleged attack on the Constitution, as well as on charting the party's future road map.

In a statement, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal said the upcoming session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the party's collective resolve to address the concerns of common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation.

"This significant gathering will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the anti-people policies and the relentless attack on the Constitution and its values by the BJP, while charting the party's future course of action," Venugopal said.

The session will commence on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delegates' meeting on April 9, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both the meetings, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates, Venugopal said.

The AICC session is being convened as a continuation of the resolutions adopted at the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting (Nava Satyagraha Baithak), which commemorated the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 Congress session, he said.

Recognising the urgent need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution, it was decided that between January 26, 2025 and January 26, 2026, the Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, along with an AICC session in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, Venugopal recalled.

"The upcoming session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the Congress party's collective resolve to address the concerns of the common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation," he said. The Congress top brass has also decided to take out 'relay yatras' across the country starting mid-April, which will conclude on January 26, 2026, while fulfilling the party's resolution passed at the Belagavi working committee meeting held last December.

At a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges of various states last week, Congress leaders had deliberated for around seven hours on ways to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and chalked out a detailed plan.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh had said the proposal made in the 'Nav Satyagraha' in Belagavi was discussed, and it was decided to take out a 'Save Constitution National Yatra' in every state, district and block for the next one year.