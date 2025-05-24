Congress To Highlight Contrasts In Leadership Style Of PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress will flag the leadership issue and present a contrast between the styles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the tussle between the ruling BJP and the grand old party intensifies over the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the US-brokered ceasefire.

According to party insiders, the contrast would focus on the ways in which the two leaders responded in the aftermath of the deadly April 22 attack in Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians were killed by four terrorists.

Rahul decided to cut short his US visit to attend a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on the attack and later visited Jammu & Kashmir to express solidarity with those injured during the killings, met the families of some of the victims to console them and demanded the status of a martyr for the victims.

The Prime Minister also cut short his Saudi Arabia visit in the wake of the attack but went on to address a rally in poll-bound Bihar after returning, did not attend an all-party meeting on the issue which the government was forced to convene under Congress pressure and went on with his public engagements.

The Congress insiders further pointed out that Rahul urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament to forge a national consensus over the terror attack and questioned the Centre’s decision to agree to a ceasefire allegedly under pressure from US President Donald Trump. In turn, the Prime Minister delivered scripted Bollywood-style dialogue like "hot sindoor running in his veins" but remained silent on the whereabouts of the terrorists directly responsible for the Pahalgam massacre.

"Rahul Gandhi had warned the government over the demonetisation decision in 2016 and later during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The government ridiculed him but the warnings turned out to be true. Today, the NDA government does not know what it needs to do in the wake of Operation Sindoor. When Rahul asks questions, they label him as pro-Pakistan. He decided to back the Centre and demanded strict action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. But the fact is that no country backed us during the conflict. The government regularly makes ‘Vishwaguru' (world leader) claims but all that seems like political jingoism. The differences in the leadership styles of Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are apparent," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.

"When we ask questions from the government we become anti-nationals. But on its own, the government does not clarify any issue. We want to ask a basic question, whether the US president will run India or PM Modi. And why is there no denial from the government over the mediation claims regularly being made by Trump. They say this is not the right time to ask questions over the Pahalgam attack but haven’t offered any clarifications over the intelligence failures behind the previous terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan. So, when would the right time come to ask questions," he said.

Congress insiders said while Rahul Gandhi demonstrated that he cared for the people by reaching out to the families of the victims of the terror attack earlier and by visiting the families impacted by the recent shelling in Poonch by Pakistan on Saturday.

"Rahul Gandhi reached Poonch today offering support and solidarity to the victims of Pakistan’s cross-border shelling. He had visited the family of a civilian victim in Kanpur and later the family of a Navy officer who was killed in the Pahalgam attack. But the PM was busy taking credit for Operation Sindoor with his photos on train tickets and banners. The difference is clear. Our leader has empathy and accountability while the other turns the nation's crisis into a personal campaign," AICC secretary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

“The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had visited Srinagar on April 25th to meet with those injured during the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and many other stakeholders. He had also met with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah then to show solidarity with them after the crisis that affected the entire country," he added.