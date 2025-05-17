Congress To Finalize 'Jai Hind Sabha' Dates And Venues In Delhi on Monday

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Delhi is among the 15 cities which the Congress chose to hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ to salute the supreme valour and success of the Indian armed forces in the ‘Operation Sindoor’. The event is also aimed at asking questions to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its silence on the involvement of the United States (US) in the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Congress’s Delhi unit president and the chiefs of all the states where the sabhas will be held have been sent letters in this regard. The sabhas in 15 cities will likely be between May 25 to 30, as per the grand old party.

On being asked about Jai Hind Sabha in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the date is yet to be announced. He informed that a meeting of the Delhi Congress unit is scheduled to be held on May 19 to discuss the date and venue of the Jai Hind Sabha.

"We have not decided on the date yet. We are meeting on Monday. Then we will decide on which date we will hold the rallies,” Yadav told ETV Bharat on Saturday. “We have to decide the location also. All that needs to be done. All the details will be discussed in the meeting on Monday.”

“Through this rally, we will appreciate the Indian armed forces’ role and ask various questions to the present government. The Pahalgam attack was an intelligence failure,” Yadav added.

On the Centre's decision to send all-party delegations to carry forth to the world India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism, he said, “We have already said whatever decision in the favour of the country the government takes, we will support that.”

Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, while announcing about ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across India, said the grand old party will raise questions on alleged security lapses, the government’s handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in India's national security matters.

“From May 20–30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public,” Venugopal wrote on X.

The decision to hold these Sabhas was taken at a high-level meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in the presence of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on May 14.