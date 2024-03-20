Congress to Finalise Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand Alliances Soon

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is likely to announce its pending seat-sharing pacts this week, starting with Maharashtra on March 21 followed by Bihar and Jharkhand.

“There is a meeting of senior alliance leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Balasahab Thorat and others on March 21. The talks are almost done barring a few seats. They will take a final call on a formal announcement,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat. According to party insiders, as per the final formula the Shiv Sena UBT is likely to get 20 seats, Congress 18 and NCP Sharadchandra Pawar 10.

In 2019, the BJP had won 23 seats, Congress 1, NCP 4 and Shiv Sena 18 seats. The party insiders said that Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which has been part of the consultations, is unlikely to be involved in the alliance. “He is just playing with the opposition parties and wasting our time,” said a senior Maharashtra Congress leader.

The seats that the Congress is likely to get are Sangli, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Gadchiroli, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Amravati, Solapur, Bhiwandi, Pune, Nanded, Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola and Bhandara Gondiya among others.

Though Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has claimed that the party is getting the Sangli seat, the issue is yet to be finalised, said party insiders. Also, there are doubts over the grand old party getting the Mumbai South Central seat. “If we get these two seats, it should be good,” said a senior state leader.

In Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary seats, the Congress is expected to get at least 9 while the major chunk would go to RJD and the remaining ones to the Left parties. In 2019, the Congress could win just 1 seat in Bihar while the NDA won 39 seats. “Seat-sharing consultations are in the final stages. The talks are happening in a cordial atmosphere,” Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, most of the seat-sharing formula was worked out between RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and top Congress leaders when he attended the INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai on March 17. Earlier, there were plans that Jan Adhikar Party leader and ex Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav will contest the Purnia seat on a Congress ticket but now the RJD too wants him, said party insiders.

Pappu Yadav held a meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav on March 19 in Patna to discuss the prospects of joining the opposition bloc. Among the senior leaders, CWC member Tariq Anwar can contest from Katihar, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar and former IPS officer Nikhil Kumar are likely to be fielded.

In Jharkhand, which has 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is likely to get 9 seats. In 2019, the Congress and JMM had won 1 seat each while BJP got 11 seats and AJSU 1 seat. AICC general secretary in charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmed Mir recently discussed the seat-sharing formula with JMM leader and chief minister Champai Soren recently and a formal announcement is on the cards.

“The alliance is going to do very well in the state,” Mir said after he inducted senior state BJP leader JP Patel. Kalpana Soren, the wife of ex chief minister Hemant Soren, who is in jail in a corruption case, had addressed the Mumbai INDIA rally and bonded well with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.